AUSTIN, Texas – Service industry workers have been some of the hardest hit by the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one Texas woman is trying to stay positive despite losing her job and being forced to live in the streets.

Christa Gonzales has worked in the service industry for over ten years, making a living as a waitress. She takes pride in tending to customers, often referring to them as family.

“I never thought in a million years that I wouldn’t be able to work. Coronavirus literally put us on the street,” said Gonzales.

Like Gonzales, most servers live paycheck to paycheck often rely on tips to make ends meet.

Enter a global pandemic and mandatory closures. Losing a job quickly became just one problem among many.

For two weeks Gonzales and her husband found themselves living on the street, sleeping inside a tent near a Texas Highway.

Concerned with her safety and sanity, Gonzalez prayed that things would turn around soon.

With the arrival of her stimulus check, she was able to find a temporary solution in the form of an extended stay hotel.

Through it all she remained positive in her search for employment and permanent housing.

“When you hear about somebody needing help don’t brush it off,” said Gonzales. “When you hear the numbers about unemployment don’t just change the channel. It’s a real problem right now.”

Gonzales has set up a GoFundMe account with the goal of $1,000 to help provide housing as she continues her job search.