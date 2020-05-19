As Eastview Mall in Victor prepares to reopen ahead of Phase Two, some of its stores have been letting customers take advantage of curbside pickup.

Mall Manager Mike Kauffman expects all of the stores to be open by the time the mall officially reopens

Some stores have been letting customers take advantage of curbside pickup

Reza Saggari owns Oriental Rug Mart, and with curbside pickup, he is still able to do repairs, online orders and can even show people his rugs virtually using Zoom.

"It was a time to sit back and reinvent ourselves, and we’ve learned a lot," Saggari says.

Right now, only a small portion of stores are offering the service, but Eastview Mall Manager Mike Kauffman expects all of the stores in the mall to be open by the time the mall officially reopens in Phase Two, which is expected to happen later this month.

"It's exciting when we have a real busy day at the mall and people are having fun. It’s a great social experience, and I think that’s something that’s been missing the last couple of months," Kauffman says.

He says the mall is ready to reopen. The mall now has more than 20 hand sanitizer stations, added touchless amenities to many of the bathrooms and entryways, and its employees will have their temperatures checked.

"It's been a real focus on health and safety, which of course is expected of us, but it’s something we want to do as well," Kauffman says.

Saggari doesn't know what to expect when the doors to finally reopen, but he's confident things will bounce back quickly.

"It’s a unique location and unique combination of different businesses here. And many people really like shopping here," Saggari says.