The Saugerties Police Department received over a dozen complaints about how NJA Auctions and Junk removal is open and operating.

NJA Auctions is open despite our region not meeting the state's criteria to reopen. A shut down order has been issued.

"We had to take some sort of enforcement action because the business at this point has been deemed as being non-essential," says Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

The business had been closed for a few months, but now they're open and this past Saturday they had a big retail sale with hundreds of people in attendance. Monday, the Saugerties Police assisted the Building Department in issuing a shutdown order to the business.

"And I think what a lot of people are concerned about, the people that have been cooperative, they want to see an end to it and they know we are close to it and I think they're very concerned that right now if we just haphazardly allow businesses to operate, and people to congregate, that numbers will start to increase," says Chief Sinagra.

Owner Steven Jolley says from now on, he won’t sell retail to people but he won’t close his doors either, Spectrum News asked him if that's the case, why keep the doors open?

He says gets most of his business by word of mouth and people walking into his shop. Not just to buy retail items but to ask about the junk removal side to his business as well.

"If you're worried about you and your family, then you take the right precautions take the right steps for what you believe in that's your choice,” Jolley said. “I'm not going to criticize you; everyone should have their own beliefs and their own rights. That's where we are losing this, again, we keep getting told what we have to do and what we can't do, and it’s not right. We should have our own choice.”



"Well right, now we're all in this together so we should be fighting for the common cause and that is to try and keep our society as healthy as possible so that we can reopen," Chief Sinagra said.

If Jolley does not comply with the shutdown order and close his doors, Chief Sinagra says he'll face civil and criminal consequences the building department will issue a summons for him to appear in court and the police department will arrest him.

"I might as well stand up because even if I lose everything, maybe the next little guy wont because of what I did," Jolley said.