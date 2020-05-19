WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. homebuilding plunged again in April, taken down by economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know

Ground breakings dropped about 30 percent



Lockdowns have brought economic sectors to stopping points



Construction slump is likely to continue

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that ground breakings plummeted 30.2 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 891,000.

Construction of single-family homes dropped 25.4 percent to an annual rate of 650,000.

The lockdowns and travel restrictions designed to contain the pandemic have brought economic life to a near standstill.

The unemployment rate is 14.7 percent, highest since the Great Depression.

The construction slump is likely to continue. Building permits for new housing dropped 20.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.07 million.