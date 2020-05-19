Memorial Day weekend is usually a popular time for people to get out and enjoy the ceremonial start to summer. But this year, the beach in Sylvan Beach will not be opening for the holiday.

What You Need To Know

Leaders say it would be too difficult to enforce guidelines.



Thouseands typically would come to the area for Memorial Day weekend.



The hope is to open the beach in June.

Local leaders say it would be too difficult to enforce the state’s beach guidelines, requiring 50% capacity and other precautions.

"We don't have the staff to be able to go out and really patrol the beach and just to be sure that we are being responsible,” Sylvan Beach Mayor Greg Horan said.

On a good year, thousands can flock to the area for the holiday weekend.

"We depend on tourism, our restaurants are wonderful and our sunsets are the best I think in the country, as good as anyplace I've ever been in the country,” says Horan.

With the beach closed, the village has suspended paid parking, "Our parking revenue can be $110,000 to $130,000 or $40,000. And for a small village, with a small budget like ours, that's a lot of money,” the mayor said.

Despite the continued closure, those involved with tourism stress that other parts of the community are still open for business.

"The sand is closed for the weekend because of the COVID-19 virus, but restaurants are open for takeout, marinas are open, and you can come and still have a good time, and spend some time in Sylvan Beach,” says Patrick Goodenow, the president of the Sylvan Verona Beach Resort Association.

The village is hoping to open the beach, with precautions, at some point next month.

"If things are safer and our restaurants can open to a partial opening, 25-50%, whatever that guideline is, and we can get some security on the beach to help with social distancing, our plan is to reopen the beach by mid-June,” Horan said.

However, it’s still unclear what will happen with the permitted swimming area.