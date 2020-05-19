LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- On Tuesday, Mitchem's Kitchen Restaurant had a packed dining room and a line of customers outside waiting for a table.

This was the second day owner Carroll Mitchem opened the restaurant for dine-in customers.

Mitchem says he has been wanting to open the dining room for weeks, and after churches were allowed to hold indoor worship, he decided to go ahead and open.

Mitchem said he, along with his customers, were tired of waiting for the state to allow restaurants to open their dining rooms.

Under the current Phase 1 part of the state's reopening plan, restaurants are restricted to carry-out and curbside.

Mitchem is also chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, but he says he made this decision as a business owner thinking of his 20 employees.

“It's been unreal, people say they're tired, tired of it, they're done, finished, it's over, let's go on, let's move on," Mitchem says.

On Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office investigated the opening and issued Mitchem a citation for openly disobeying the stay-at-home order.

Mitchem is scheduled to appear in court on September 9.