ORLANDO, Fla. — Red Hot and Boom, billed as the largest Fourth of July fireworks celebration in Central Florida and one of the largest in the Southeast, is the latest Independence Day show canceled because of the spread of COVID-19.

The celebration, held at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs every year, was scheduled to take place this year on July 3. It regularly draws upwards of 250,000 people to the Uptown Altamonte area.

"We cannot ensure the safety of our visitors with that many people coming into Central Florida from other parts of Florida and other states," Altamonte Springs City Manager Franklin W. Martz II said. "... We will be back with Red Hot and Boom next year. It was a really hard decision, but it is important for leaders to make the harder right decision than the easier wrong decision.

"We must lead by example," he said.

Martz said the entertainment scheduled for Red Hot and Boom will move to the city's social media platforms.

Several other Central Florida cities have canceled Memorial Day and Fourth of July festivities. Last week, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said a virtual fireworks show will replace the annual fireworks show at Lake Eola Park this year. In DeLand, city leaders Monday night decided to postpone their Fourth of July fireworks "until later this year" due to COVID-19, they said. And Sanford has canceled Memorial Day festivities this coming Monday as well as its Star Spangled Sanford celebration at Fort Mellon Park.