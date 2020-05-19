PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- According to Pinellas County, breweries within in the county are permitted to operate with restrictions.

What You Need To Know

Per guidance from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, breweries may operate if it has a food truck associated with it or a restaurant, and outdoor seating. Indoor seating is restricted to 50 percent capacity. 

GET THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS DELIVERED TO YOU

Sign up now for one of our coronavirus newsletters that will show up in your inbox every weekday at 1 p.m. The newsletters highlight the most important coronavirus stories of the day that you need to know for your area.

Spectrum News 13 newsletter

Spectrum Bay News 9 newsletter