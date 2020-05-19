PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- According to Pinellas County, breweries within in the county are permitted to operate with restrictions.
Per guidance from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, breweries may operate if it has a food truck associated with it or a restaurant, and outdoor seating. Indoor seating is restricted to 50 percent capacity.
