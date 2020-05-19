The Oneida Indian Nation has officially announced its reopening date for casinos.
- Casinos will begin reopening on June 10.
- Casinso will follow a health and safety plan titled "Safer Together."
- See below for the list of safety measurements that will be taking place.
The casinos that are a part of the Oneida Indian Nation include Turning Stone, Yellow Brick Road Casino, and Point Place Casino.
In a statement released Tuesday, the nation says it will begin phasing in hospitality and gaming at its properties on June 10. According to the statement, the date follows the nation’s monitoring of the reopening of business in Central New York.
The nation has developed a health and safety plan that it says adopts the best practices to keep workers and guests safe. Those guidelines include the following:
- Access to facilities will be limited limited to guests who travel from within 120 miles, and an identification verification will be deployed to aid contact tracing if it becomes necessary.
- No concerts or shows in the Showroom or Event Center until mass gatherings can be offered without undue risk.
- Mandatory face coverings for employees, guests, vendors and the public—wherever feasible throughout our facilities.
- Gloves required for all employees who are working in direct contact with guests, including in all restaurants, at registration desks and on the gaming floors.
- Daily non-invasive thermal temperature checks of every employee entering the workplace and brief survey questions to identify potential exposure to coronavirus.
- All restaurants and bars will have at least six feet of separation between tables. Buffets or other self-service food options will remain closed, and there will be no self-service food in any of the Players’ Lounges or banquet rooms.
- There will be enhanced cleaning across all enterprises.