The Oneida Indian Nation has officially announced its reopening date for casinos.

What You Need To Know

Casinos will begin reopening on June 10.



Casinso will follow a health and safety plan titled "Safer Together."



See below for the list of safety measurements that will be taking place.

The casinos that are a part of the Oneida Indian Nation include Turning Stone, Yellow Brick Road Casino, and Point Place Casino.

In a statement released Tuesday, the nation says it will begin phasing in hospitality and gaming at its properties on June 10. According to the statement, the date follows the nation’s monitoring of the reopening of business in Central New York.

The nation has developed a health and safety plan that it says adopts the best practices to keep workers and guests safe. Those guidelines include the following: