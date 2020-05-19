NATIONWIDE (AP) – Several NFL teams are reopening their training facilities, while many are prohibited by government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs must have permission from local governments before reopening



At least 9 teams still can't use facilities

Commissioner Roger Goodell gave the 32 clubs the go-ahead for limited reopenings on Tuesday as long as state and local municipalities allow them.

Coaching staffs and all players except those undergoing injury rehabilitation are barred from the facilities in the first phase of the league's plan.

With such states as California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Virginia still under heavy restrictions, that immediately leaves nine franchises unable to use their facilities.

The Las Vegas Raiders still have their training complex in Alameda, California.