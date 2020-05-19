TAMPA, Fla. -- An Advent Health doctor says the number of patients coming into the emergency room for major medical issues has dropped.

Doctor William Velasco says they are seeing less stroke, heart attack, and appendicitis cases in their emergency rooms, including the Sebring hospital where the doctor works.

He attributes this to patient fear about getting Coronavirus while at the hospital.

Dr. Velasco says the hospital system is working on some new strategies, including emergency room appointment times and ER doctor phone consults.

“Now if you feel sick and maybe you are afraid to come to the ER, you can call the telemedicine service,” said Velasco, “and an ER doctor can talk to you.”

Dr. Velasco says it’s especially important to come in if you are having stroke symptoms—that there is a window of about four-and-half hours after a stroke to receive the most critical treatment.

“Right now, there’s been some studies if we take precautions, we can make people safe and our people safe. So right now if you ask me, I feel safer in the ER than in the grocery store,” said Velasco.

That’s because of the strict safety precautions they are taking—from social distancing to full safety gear.

Velasco says the strict measures in place at the hospital are not necessarily followed in the places like the grocery store, where he’s had difficulty maintaining social distancing while grocery shopping.