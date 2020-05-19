CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hotels have taken a major hit the past two months because of COVID-19.

In Mecklenburg County the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority says the average occupancy rate went from 77 percent at the end of February to 22 percent in the most updated numbers at the end of April.

In Wake County, for the week of May 3, the occupancy rate went from 85 percent last year to 32 percent. In New Hanover County the rate for chain lodging properties went from 82 percent last year to 26 percent in April.

The nightly rate in Mecklenburg County was also cut by more than half.

It's a trend around the state and country.

Vinay Patel is principal at Sree Hotels which owns 15 hotels in North Carolina.

“Hopefully that idea that travel is a birthright for this country and globally is something that down the road will happen. People will feel more comfortable,” Patel says.​

Sree's hotels have added new safety measures including plexiglass for check-in and the rooms, he says, were probably already cleaner than most homes.