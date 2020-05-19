MICHIGAN -- Shelley Luther, a Dallas-based salon owner who sparked a showdown upon being jailed for defying COVID-19 orders to keep her business closed, has traveled to Michigan in support of a similarly defiant barber.

What You Need To Know

Shelley Luther briefly jailed in Texas for defying coronavirus orders



Led to Gov. Abbott modifying executive orders



Luther currently in Michigan supporting similarly defiant business owners

According to the Associated Press, numerous Michigan media outlets and her Facebook page, Luther was in Owosso, Michigan, on Monday, protesting with barber Karl Manke, who has kept his business open in defiance of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

Menke last week was charged with a misdemeanor for violating Whitmer’s executive order as well as local health department regulations.

RELATED: Some Texas Businesses Defy Governor’s Rules on Virus-Related Closings

Luther is additionally anticipated to take part in a rally at Michigan’s Capitol grounds in Lansing, called Operation Haircut.

Luther was earlier sentenced to jail for seven days in Texas for defying executive orders and keeping her salon open. She generated a great deal of support from state Republicans, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ended up modifying his executive orders to eliminate jail time for people who violate them.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott Nixes Jail Time for Violating COVID-19 Orders