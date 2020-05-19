BRADENTON, Fla. — Hair and nail salons, barbershops, and gyms are all open as Florida transitions into "Full Phase One" of reopening. However, some tattoo parlors can only sit back and watch while they remain closed.

What You Need To Know

Tattoo parlor owners unable to get clear guidance on when they can reopen



Tattoo parlors in Pinellas are open with restrictions



City of Tampa, also Bradenton tattoo parlors still closed



More coronavirus stories

The closed signs have been up for two months at Memory Lane Tattoo Company in Bradenton.

Chris Ziebell and Sarah Burdick, the husband & wife team who run the business, still can’t get clear guidance on when they’ll be allowed to reopen.

“The impact is astronomical. The bills just keep on coming in,” Ziebell said.

They thought they were in the clear to reopen, along with salons and barbershops. But then they were shut down.

“Like, I want to open because we’re going broke, but I can’t open cause the risk of going to jail outweighs the going broke, so I don’t know what to do,” Ziedell said.

Meanwhile, other tattoo parlors in Manatee County are open.

“If you have one tattoo shop that’s open and then down the road there’s another tattoo shop that’s not open that was forced to close, that’s really not fair,” Burdick said.

If you look across Tampa Bay, you’ll find similar situations.

Pinellas County tattoo parlors are open with restrictions. Tattoo parlors in the City of Tampa , however, remain closed.

For this couple, the lack of cohesion on the state level is the most frustrating part.

“It doesn’t even say tattoo in [Gov. DeSantis'] order,” Ziedell said. “So it’s really the big picture here, is if DeSantis would have said specifically [in his reopening guidelines] for tattooing, this problem in Manatee probably wouldn’t have occurred,” Burdick continued. “We just want to be working and move on with our lives."

We reached out to Gov. DeSantis’s office for clarification on when tattoo parlors can reopen statewide and have not yet received a response.