TAMPA, Fla. — For more than a month, CareerSource Tampa Bay’s physical offices have not been open to the public because of the Coronavirus, but on Tuesday, the office will reopen and officials expect a rush.

What You Need To Know CareerSource Tampa Bay's Tampa office reopening

4 other Bay area locations remain closed for now

40 people at a time will be allowed in building

MORE INFORMATION: CareerSource Tampa Bay



CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: In the Tampa Bay area

Only the Tampa location on Florida Avenue will reopen right now, the other four locations will remain closed and there will be a lot of changes with operations.

CareerSource officials said they’ll only allow 40 people in the building at a time in order to maintain social distance. They’ve also reconfigured the main lobby and the computer resource room. People will also be screened prior to entering the building and anyone with a fever, or who has traveled out of state within the last 14 days will not be allowed in.

While things inside CareerSource will look different, the services they offer are the same and with more than one million Floridians in need of work, they can help with resumes and job placement.

“We just ask people to be patient as they come in. There could be long lines. We worked very hard for the safety of the employees, and also the safety of the customers who will come in here, and we're excited to be able to help people who didn't have access to a computer for the last 30 or 40 days to now be able to get that resume done, start searching for a job, and get back to work,” said Doug Tobin, CareerSource Tampa Bay Spokesman.

The CareerSource calling center will remain open and if you don’t need to use a computer or printer, they ask you to call the hotline instead.