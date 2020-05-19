RALEIGH, N.C. – For many, a chance to unwind and socialize with their friends involves meeting at a brewery or bar.

If Phase 2 of reopening the state begins this weekend, these spots may be able to open their doors in some capacity, but that doesn't mean they will or that they are ready.



“We shut our doors on March 17 in accordance with the governor's orders, and we haven't opened since,” Zach Medford said. He is the owner of Isaac Hunter's Hospitality.



Medford, who owns multiple bars and other businesses, says he feels like he is in the dark as to what he will and won't be allowed to do once Phase 2 begins. A similar notion at the booming brewery business in North Carolina.



“What keeps me up at night is trying to understand what the right thing to do is,” Sean Wilson said. He is the owner of Fullsteam Brewery in Durham.

“It's just such a strange time where you know you need to move forward, but you don't want to screw up. You can't afford to screw up,” he said.



Wilson says one thing he knows for sure is that there will have to be some major changes before he is comfortable opening his doors, even once the state allows him to.



“Some of the things we are going to change in this space is the physical layout to ensure social distance. The means of ordering so it's efficient and contact-less as possible and then consistent cleaning,” he said.



“Most folks are down 50 percent to 90 percent in revenues,” Rich Greene with the N.C. Craft Brewers Guild said.



Greene acknowledges part of the huge success of breweries throughout the state has been the social atmosphere. One brewery has already had to close due to COVID-19, and he says he is hopeful no others will follow.



“We don't want to go backwards. So, we are asking our brewers to stay focused on public safety and sanitation,” he said. “We are asking our consumers, when they come back, to also be focus on that community and keeping us all safe.”



Brewery and bar owners across the state say even if they are given a green light to open in some capacity, customers need to remember the experience will be different.



“It's not going to be like it was, and it's not going to be anytime soon,” Medford said. “We're hoping we get through this thing and just make it to the other side.”