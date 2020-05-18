YBOR CITY, Fla. — Why did the chickens cross 7th Avenue?

Because there has been no cars on roads in Ybor City.

With so many people staying home and off the streets in recent months, the iconic Ybor City chickens have ruled the roost - literally.

"These are the Ybor chickens," said Ybor City resident Lindsey Bork. "I love having them around I think it makes this area really interesting."

Watch the video above to see just what the chickens have been up to during quarantine.