SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio musicians are putting on special performances for hospitality industry workers currently suffering from the economic toll of COVID-19. The virtual concert series put together by the San Antonio River Walk Association aims to raise funds for Culinaria's emergency relief fund for service industry employees.

Local artists like Sticka Mike are transforming their living spaces into a stage for virtual audiences.

"We're here for you and as artists, we know how tough it is to strive for that dollar," he said.

The musicians are hoping their array of musical performance bring forward the San Antonio community that's always willing to lend a helping hand.

"I'm here to help them," said Sticka Mike. "I'm going to do all I can to help them and I hope my music inspires people to help."

The virtual concert series aims to help people like Ashley Verzijl, who was recently furloughed from her management position at Hard Rock Cafe. For weeks now, restaurants and hotels along the river walk have been nearly empty.

"Towards the end when we were, as managers, coming in every day, I know our chef and our kitchen manager were making meals for everybody because we didn't have people coming in," said Verzijl.

Every dollar raised by the community from the concert series is being matched by Silver Eagle Distributors up to $10,000. Culinaria's emergency relief fund helps feed and assist hospitality employees.

As for the artists, it's an opportunity to elevate themselves while lending their talents to an industry waiting to see tourists trickle back in.

"I'm really in awe by it," said Verzijl. "Hopefully it'll encourage people in San Antonio to keep pushing forward and just keep your eyes on the horizon. Hopefully we'll open back sooner than later and it'll be okay."

Click here to watch the concert and learn how to donate.