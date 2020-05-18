TAMPA, Fla. -- The tick-tock sounds have been the heartbeat of Boyd’s Clocks for the last 76 years when David’s father, David Senior, started the business.

What You Need To Know Boyd's Clocks continues for 76 years



Clock shop started during an epidemic



Business still thriving during coronavirus pandemic



More info on Boyd's Clocks

“This is a picture of dad at 14-years-old when he first started working on his first clocks,” said David Boyd, who now owns Boyd’s Clocks.

“We’ve survived recessions and I don’t know how many wars…” David said.

And now, a pandemic, but turn back the clocks, and you’ll learn why they keep on ticking.

“This is one of the drawings that dad did at the University of Tampa,” said David. “I believe this is one month before he got polio.”

Polio nearly took his father’s life, but it also birthed his livelihood.

Mending clocks from his wheelchair was a job he did for the next 66 years, until he died in 2016 at the age of 85.

“What do you think your dad would say if he saw where we are now, what we’re going through now, and how we’re kind of fighting through it?” Bay News 9 reporter Ashley Paul asked.

“Just keep going, that was kind of his M.O.,” said David.

Proving that as long as the hands on the clock keep turning, life will go on.

“You just kind of figure, this place is going to be here no matter what. And I take heart in that,” said David.

And Boyd’s Clocks will continue to withstand the test of time.