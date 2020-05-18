EAST ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — When the coronavirus pandemic started, families had to adapt in a hurry to the "new norm" of distance learning. Living rooms with posters explaining what a noun is or of the alphabet are more common these days. A lot of families probably never thought this would be a thing.

"Hahaha! Honey, I thought at 61, I thought I'd be out on the beach, OK? But, things happen for a reason," LouAnn Galbicsek says.

These days, Galbicsek is a grandmother, mother, mentor and, for all intents and purposes, school principal, for her five grandchildren.

On a recent day in their Bithlo-area home, two sisters were on their school-issued laptops at the kitchen table; two others were studying from a workbook at a classroom desk in the living room; and their brother was learning the states.

It's not ideal, but it's better than what it could have been for them.

"If they were in a home, I'd go crazy. I wouldn't know what was going on," Galbicsek says.

In September 2016, she got a call from the Florida Department of Children and Families, which told her she had to take the kids, or other homes would be found for them. Their mother is dealing with a drug addiction.

"It is what it is, OK?" Galbicsek says. "My daughter's not perfect, but I love her to death, and I'll stand by her side till the day I die."

She's also proud of the children's achievements. Four of them attend public school in Orange County, and the fifth goes to the small, private Orange County Academy, which operates as part of the nonprofit United Global Outreach.

"They went away to spring break, and then, we're off for two weeks, then suddenly, we had to spring into action and help with technology, make sure there was access to the internet," said Timothy McKinney, CEO of United Global Outreach.

McKinney's school is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and, difficult as it may be, is also juggling distance learning.

"We've had to engage partners and volunteers in providing the physical hardware, and then we've been getting it out to every student that didn't have access to a computer in their home... which were many."

It's the world we live in these days, and for Galbicsek, it's about prayer.

"I pray in the morning in the morning, I pray at night," she said. "Yeah, because I give it to God. I know that's crazy, but I do."