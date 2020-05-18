NATIONWIDE – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is warning people that some symptoms of panic attacks could be mistaken for COVID-19.

What You Need To Know

Similar symptoms include shortness of breath/difficulty breathing and chills



Other symptoms can vary greatly



Professionals say pandemic will have negative impacts on mental health

According to a graphic posted on the department’s Facebook account Monday morning, some of the similar symptoms are shortness of breath/difficulty breathing and experiencing chills.

The post goes on to list other symptoms of both panic attacks and COVID-19, showing how the two can differ.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, about 4.7 percent of adults in the U.S. experience some kind of panic disorder at some point in their lives.

Professionals have been predicting that the coronavirus pandemic will have a negative impacts on mental health of many Americans and anxiety disorders like panic attacks may be one of those impacts.