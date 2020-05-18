ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney announced several key moves at the top of its corporate leadership Monday, including naming a new Disney World president and a replacement for former Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek.

What You Need To Know Josh D'Amaro named Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman



D'Amaro served as Walt Disney World president for less than a year



He replaces Bob Chapek, who was promoted to Disney CEO to replace Iger



Jeff Vahle, Ken Potrock named presidents of Disney World, Disneyland

Former Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D'Amaro has been promoted to chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, putting him in charge of six Disney theme parks, the company's cruise line, global consumer operations, and more, Disney announced Monday afternoon.

D'Amaro takes over as chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products from Chapek, who in late February was named Disney CEO, succeeding longtime CEO Bob Iger.

In addition overseeing six theme parks, D'Amaro will lead Disney's travel businesses; licensing of toys, home goods, and apparel; children's print publishing; Disney stores; and e-commerce operations, a company news release said. He took over at Disney World just last year. Before that, he was president of Disneyland Resort and was formerly vice president of Disney’s Animal Kingdom during its largest expansion.

Rebecca Campbell, former president of Disneyland Resort, is now chairman of Disney's Direct-to-Consumer and International segment, meaning she oversees #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/cjT8fPvvvR — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 18, 2020

To fill D'Amaro's old role, the company promoted Jeff Vahle to Disney World president. Vahle, a 30-year employee, was most recently president of Disney Signature Experiences, overseeing the company's family vacation operations and Disney Cruise Line. As Disney World president, he'll be in charge of four theme parks, two water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and Disney Springs.

Elsewhere, longtime company veteran Ken Potrock was chosen to lead Disneyland Resort. Potrock succeeds Rebecca Campbell, who was named chairman of the company's Direct-to-Consumer and International division, which includes Disney+. Kareem Daniel was named president of Consumer Products, Games and Publishing.

Thomas Mazloum is moving into Vahle's former role as president of Disney Signature Experiences. Mazloum was formerly senior vice president of transportation operations at Disney World. He's also a member of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, one of a number of Central Florida industry leaders meeting regularly to discuss how to reopen the economy.