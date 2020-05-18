DELAND, Fla. — A block party that spiraled out of control in Volusia County over the weekend is now under investigation.

Video shows thousands of people crowding in the streets of the Spring Hill community where police and deputies say they were met with aggression.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood says what went Saturday night in the Spring Hill community is unlike anything he’s ever seen before. About 3,000 people flooded the streets for an unpermitted block party.

“Sunday morning was the first time in my time here that I ever heard an all-county assist come out,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood in a press conference. “You know what that meant? Cops had to come here from Edgewater, from Daytona, from Ormond, and from Orange City to stand behind the Deland Police Department and the Sheriff’s department because we didn’t have enough resources.”

However, it didn’t start out that way, according to locals. Audrey Taylor has lived on West Lisbon parkway for over 20 years and says this event is started as a memorial.

“Everything was safe here on this street… they had a party in reference to a young lady lost her son and the block party is just for her,” Taylor des ribed.

However, Sheriff Chitwood found a flier, inviting many for other reasons.

“Well if you read the flier nowhere on the flier does it talk about somebody that was killed from gun violence,” said Chitwood. “It doesn’t say that. It says its a car show, and it’s a concert. Furthermore, If it truly was that, why on God’s green earth do I have guns pointed at deputies and officers and crowds and why are we recovering firearms from convicted felons?”

Taylor said everything was peaceful on her street, but when the block party ended, things got out of hand a few streets down.

“I don’t like what happened on the other street,” said Taylor.

Sheriff Chitwood and DeLand Chief of Police Jason Umberger released body camera showing what their officers were dealing with. They say the crowd broke up into traveling block parties, moving to different businesses, which pressed their panic buttons after seeing guns. Chief Umberger said some assaulted officers.

“We have a report that a rifle was pointed at a VCSO deputy, a Deland police officer struck in the head by a glass jar trying to assist the VSO deputy in making an arrest on a firearms violation, in addition a VSO deputy was struck with a bar stool,” said Chief Umberger.

In total 8 people were arrested in the chaos, 3 of them for having firearms, others for having drugs. Officials said it seems many people came from out of town.

While Taylor said she is disappointed in how things ended, she is glad the block party happened — and is thankful for the officers.

“I was glad that they were here. I was glad that Sheriff Chitwood make sure that they were here,” said Taylor.

It is also clear in the videos released by law enforcement that there was very little social distancing was going on, despite orders from the governor. Both Umberger and Chitwood say they are not telling their staff to get involved in enforcing social distancing unless someone makes a call about it. ​