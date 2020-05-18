ORLANDO, Fla. — For nail techs in Central Florida able to work again following weeks of being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's all about getting used to a new way of taking care of clients.

Koi Nail Spa in Sanford reopened Thursday with new safety measures in place for clients. The salon took extra time in reopening to make sure everything was in order.

"We have partitions between nail techs and customers. We're actually handing out masks, as well," Koi Nail Spa Receptionist Sydney Crockett said. "We've made washable, reusable masks for everybody to get when they come into the salon, and we're doing lots of sanitizing."

Lisa Farnsworth has been been a client at Koi for three years, but Sunday was her first day back in weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.



"I called and said, 'what are you doing for preventative, so I feel safe?' And I do," Farnsworth said.

Meanwhile, Delight Nails and Spa in Orlando reopened the first day they were allowed to on Monday while also maintaining social distancing.



One measure to maintain that distance? Nail techs have face shields during all appointments.

"The first couple of months are going to be tough, but it's still better to open than not to open," Delight Nails & Spa Owner Son Pham said.

Both salons are thrilled to be open again, ready to serve customers while focusing on safety during the pandemic.

"We haven't seen a decrease in interest, our phones have been ringing like crazy," Crockett said.

DeSantis said the state is moving into "full Phase One" reopening on Monday, which includes gyms reopening and restaurants able to seat up to 50 percent capacity.