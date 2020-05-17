WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. -- Should there still be a 14 day quarantine for some areas of the mountains as people travel on up? That's the question that has one county disagreeing.

Watauga County is expected to allow hotels and short term rentals to reopen at 50 percent capacity two weeks after Phase 2 begins.



While the county, along with several municipalities within it have decided to the drop quarantine period, the town of Boone would like to keep it indefinitely.



Many in the area say this would be difficult for some businesses, including hotels, as travelers can just stay outside of Boone and travel in as opposed to being asked to do the quarantine period if staying within town limits.



Boone area Chamber of Commerce president David Jackson is hoping the municipalities and the county can come up with an agreement. He says it would be beneficial to ask visitors to wear masks since it would be difficult to know who was staying outside of the town and coming in.



"I think there are some long term effects that come from this. What you don't want is people to feel like, because one municipality is different from another that there is overall confusion of an area and they say 'lets just not go at all'," Jackson says.



The county will meet again on May 19 to discuss their plan. The town of Boone is expected to meet days later.