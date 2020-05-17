WACO, Texas — Before COVID-19, JR Crossfit in Waco wasn’t just a place for health and wellness.

What You Need To Know

Waco gym had been offering services remotely



Texas gyms can reopen starting May 18



Owners planned to reopen soon either way

It was a community where everyone looked out for one another. While that’s still true, now the community has to find other ways to connect as the coronavirus shuttered businesses globally.

“We weren’t big spenders, we had money reserved, and I honestly thank God that. If it wasn’t for that, we probably would’ve gone under. We lost quite a bit of members,” says gym owner Juliana Resendez.

For weeks now, classes were held online via zoom, but business was still hurting. Fortunately for owners like Resendez, Governor Abbott announced May 18 as the day gyms would be allowed to reopen.

“If the governor hadn’t opened up on the 18th, let us open up on the 18th, we were gonna open up regardless,” she said.

“If it came down to taking a citation or paying rent to make sure that your kids have a roof over their heads as a parent and as a spouse that’s your number one job is to provide for your family,” she added.

Still, she insists the reopening of JR Crossfit will be responsible and orderly.

“I think it’s not a good business move for an owner to say ‘oh let’s open up and go back to the old procedures.’ We have a lot of new procedures set in place,” she said.

At least for now she acknowledges things really can’t go back to business as usual. That’s why this reopening will come with new changes.

“Sanitation buckets, sprays, wipes, each equipment is already laid out for the client. We have capped our classes. Even down to walking into the gym,” she said.

For her it’s about doing what needs to be done for her family and her business.

“I mean we spent years of blood, sweat, and tears into making this business open up,” said Resendez.

It’s not about going against the grain or deliberately being disruptive. For her it’s about right and wrong.

“It’s that easy for the government to come in and say no, you can’t move, you can’t go to work, you shut down your business and who takes care of my family? Who takes care of my kids? Who pays my light bill, you know?” she said.