CLEVELAND, Ohio- People and businesses all across the country continue stepping up to make masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know

Cleveland company produces more than 25,500 masks



Cleveland company invests in mask vending machines



The first vending machine will be installed at the LGBT Center in Gordon Square

A Cleveland company is now taking mask-making a step further.

So far, Yellowcake Shop Clothing Company has produced, delivered, and donated more than 25,500 masks to companies, non-profits, and people in need.

"Sewing is what we do professionally, and it's what we do well, and I knew that we could really step up and offer something to people that needed it quickly. If it means putting fashion on hold for a bit, I'm okay with that," said Valerie Mayen, owner, YellowCake Shop Clothing Co.

Mayen is now investing in vending machines that will carry her company's masks, locally made hand sanitizer, and gloves. The first vending machine is currently being installed at the LGBT Center in Gordon Square.

The goal is to get as many mask vending machines out there as possible.

"Pretty much anything that you would need to keep yourself safe when you're going to Edgewater or you're going to the airport, or you're out and about, and you have forgotten your mask, then you'll have something on hand," said Mayen. "You know, it's, it's not a lot to comply, and it's a small gesture that we all can do to be safe, and to show people that we're in this together."

The Yellowcake Shop team offers five different mask styles, four different sizes, and 20 different prints and colors.