ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida implements what Gov. Ron DeSantis calls his "full" Phase 1 plan for reopening the state during the coronavirus pandemic, gym and fitness centers previously forced to remain closed by state order are now eagerly preparing to welcome members back through their doors while meeting the state's guidelines for safety.

Aaron Conway, owner of IronLife Athletics in Orlando, said he and his staff are ready to follow the social distancing rules and they have plenty of products such as wipes and hand sanitizer to keep the gym clean.

“We are going to make sure that all benches are wiped down, all the weights and plates as well,” he said.

Conway is a family man with a wife and two kids. His wife works at the gym, too.

“My family means everything," he explained. "That's why I built this gym — not only to have a future myself and for my wife, but my daughter and son.”

But for the past two months his livelihood has been closed down.

“Literally rely on the monthly membership of people coming in, person-to-person training," Conway said. "It's really kills us when you shut us down.”

He said it not easy with a wife going to school full-time and taking care of his children. But Friday he got the good news that he could open again starting Monday.

“There was lot of screaming and happy, a lot posting and getting things together,” he said.

Now he's working on following all the rules Monday. When it comes to social distancing, he's ready.

Most of all, he's just excited to get back to work.

"It's a really good feeling to have everybody back," Conway said.