WORCESTER - With Massachusetts' state-wide ban on dine in eating, restaurants have had to rely on third-party food delivery services.

We asked popular delivery and takeout ordering service GrubHub to share the most popular foods being ordered in Worcester during the pandemic.

GrubHub provided us with the Top 10 Food Orders in Worcester from the end of March to May 10 -- and the list is all over the cuisine map. GrubHub compared that time period to the six weeks prior to see just how popular these foods have become during the pandemic.

Here are the Top 10 Food Orders on GrubHub in Worcester During the Pandemic:

Chicken broccoli Alfredo: 213% more popular French toast: 200% more popular Buffalo wings: 181% more popular Chimichanga: 130% more popular Falafel: 117% more popular Buffalo chicken wrap: 104% more popular Apple pie: 103% more popular Burrito bowl: 96% more popular Barbecue chicken pizza: 81% more popular Enchilada verde: 75% more popular

Methodology: These are the most popular foods ordered in Worcester, MA during the previous six weeks (3/29-5/10) compared to the 6 weeks prior (2/15-3/28).

Photo courtesy: GrubHub