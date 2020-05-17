WORCESTER - With Massachusetts' state-wide ban on dine in eating, restaurants have had to rely on third-party food delivery services.
We asked popular delivery and takeout ordering service GrubHub to share the most popular foods being ordered in Worcester during the pandemic.
GrubHub provided us with the Top 10 Food Orders in Worcester from the end of March to May 10 -- and the list is all over the cuisine map. GrubHub compared that time period to the six weeks prior to see just how popular these foods have become during the pandemic.
Here are the Top 10 Food Orders on GrubHub in Worcester During the Pandemic:
Chicken broccoli Alfredo: 213% more popular
French toast: 200% more popular
Buffalo wings: 181% more popular
Chimichanga: 130% more popular
Falafel: 117% more popular
Buffalo chicken wrap: 104% more popular
Apple pie: 103% more popular
Burrito bowl: 96% more popular
Barbecue chicken pizza: 81% more popular
Enchilada verde: 75% more popular
Methodology: These are the most popular foods ordered in Worcester, MA during the previous six weeks (3/29-5/10) compared to the 6 weeks prior (2/15-3/28).
Photo courtesy: GrubHub