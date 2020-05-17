WORCESTER - Restaurant employees have been hard at work during the state's stay-at-home advisory.

Some are putting in longer hours, while others have revamped their restaurants to be takeout friendly.

A pair of items on Tuesday's City Council agenda are aiming to make things easier for restaurant workers.

Mayor Joe Petty is requesting the City to consider temporary zoning waivers for restaurants to extend their premises into parking lots or sidewalks to allow outdoor dining.

The waiver would be temporary and social distancing rules would still apply.

Additionally, City Councilor At-Large Moe Bergman is asking the City's Zoning Enforcement to modify restrictions to allow restaurants and other food businesses to create drive-thru operations.