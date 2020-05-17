MELBOURNE, Fla. — When the Brevard Zoo reopens to the public, there will be a number of new safety measures in place in an effort to keep guests healthy during their visits.

For both guests and volunteers who work at the zoo, the reopening can't come soon enough.

Long-time volunteer Rhoda Weinstein told us normally she logs more than 500 volunteer hours annually at the zoo, and sometimes more. During the pandemic, she even donated her stimulus money to the zoo.

“I've been waiting for it to reopen. I'm retired and this gives me a place to go out and I'm with people,” Weinstein explained. “On Facebook you can see how many people are waiting, and when I wear a Brevard Zoo shirt people are asking me when are they open. The community is waiting.”

The wait will soon be over, but guests will have to abide by some new safety rules.

According to Executive Director Keith Winsten, zoo guests will now have to reserve timed entry tickets for admission, as well as follow one-way paths through the zoo. Also, guests over age seven will be required to wear face coverings to protect other guests as well as some of the animals.

“There are some tigers that have gotten Covid and we have some geriatric cats here, so if you're wearing a mask you won't spread anything to the cats or people,” Winsten explained.

The zoo operates on a $12 million budget annually. After being closed for two months, they're estimating they lost about $3-4 million in revenue.

As a result, some staff hours have been cut and some people have been furloughed during the closure.

“90 percent of our funds come from earned income — admissions, food, gifts, events, weddings — and literally that turned off overnight,” Winsten said.

The zoo is hoping patrons will help them make up the shortfall in part with donations. Under the federal CARES act, anyone who gives up to $300 to charity can get a tax break this year.

The new hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admission is at 3 p.m. for non-members and 3:30 p.m. for members.​