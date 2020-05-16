The Troy Farmers Market is back open, but the Collar City tradition looks a little different. It has a new location and some new protocols during this new normal.

Saturday people were lining up, waiting to get in, because of a 50 person limit. Customers will register online ahead of time. When they arrive they will wait in designated areas for proper social distancing. There will be a limited “stand by line” for those who did not make a reservation.

The Troy Farmers Market usually draws more than 1,000 people. Steve Ridler said trying to maintain social distancing with crowds that size was one of the b biggest hurdles of bringing the market back. The board decided with the customer limit, hours will be expanded from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, to help accommodate more shoppers.

"So that was one of the challenges to open was finding a way to accommodate the crowds,” said Ridler.

Matthew Leon owns Mama’s Lovin’ Farm in Amsterdam. He says he’s had to adjust to selling online while the market was shut down. He says for some customers this market’s a lifeline.

“As soon as that closed it cut off a lot of people for access to that food,” said Leon.

While, for vendors, like Leon, it’s exactly the same.

“When the markets closed- which is about 90 percent of our profits it was a really scary time,” he added.

Now, the new protocols are focusing on food, not the festival. There will be no music, community tables, or sitting areas. Customers and vendors must wear masks. No prepared food will be allowed to be eaten on site.

“Even though there’s going to be different guidelines for how we do it- we are going to succeed in growing this food and getting it to the people because everybody’s got to eat,” said Leon.

Taste testers are also restricted under these new rules. So, with the extra space usually designated for samples, the owners of ‘Jamtastic’ proposed to double up with another vendor. The jam business owner, Ross Warren, says all the owners are coming together to help each other.

“We’ve been friends and side by side vendors for about 7 years or so, so it’s kind of natural for us,” said Warren.

The shared space would allow for more businesses to safely set up shop. Warren says if their trial goes well, the board will consider It for more booths.

“We’ll roll with the punches and hopefully the county and the city Will see we can do this well and hopefully they’ll let us expand,” added Warren.

The vendors say they hope this is a signal that times are changing for the better. They are trying to put a little bit of normal, back into this ‘new normal.’

"We’re really happy that there are these signs the markets are reopening and these kinds of things are happening. At least we’re getting some good news,” said Leon.

Full regulations and details on try Troy Waterfront Farmers Market can be found on their website. You can also register and order ahead through that same site.