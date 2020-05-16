For many people, fishing is a relaxing, recreational activity. For Newport native Jamie Hartman, it’s so much more than that.

The 47-year-old has always had a love for fishing, hunting, and archery. It wasn’t until the year 2000 he realized he could reel in a solid living doing one of those things.

“I skipped one of my archery tournaments and I went and entered into a fishing tournament," said Hartman, who now lives in Arkansas. "I remember I won the tournament. I had no idea but I knew at the end they handed me a check. It was from there on, I was like, 'I can make money bass fishing?' ”

From there, Hartman went into club fishing, solo fishing, then the Fishing League Worldwide, where he hooked five Angler of the Year awards. In 2016, he qualified for the Bassmaster Elite series.

The problem: It would cost about $50,000 to enter all the tournaments for 2017. The truck driver quit his job, sold his house, and hit the road.

“It was a big risk, but I was willing to take it, and that’s why I had enough personal confidence to put it on the line, and I was tired of working for the man,” Hartman said.

The risk paid off. Hartman earned a second-place finish out of 110 anglers and a $25,000 check in his first elite series tournament.

“I already doubled and I halved it. I was pretty excited about it. Then it just kept happening and happening,” Hartman said.

In that first pro year, Hartman hauled in $95,000 and broke a B.A.S.S. record for top-10 finishes by a rookie. The following year, he was left at the launch with back problems, but he returned in 2019 with a vengeance, even winning at Cayuga, a lake just two hours away from his hometown.

“I had so many friends there and so much family and the crowd was enormous. That’s where it really ... that’s the highlight of my whole entire career I will never ever forget it,” Hartman said.

In two years, Hartman went from making $40,000 a year to being worth nearly $600,000, all because he gave up everything to chase a dream.

“Yeah. I jumped into it at a later year; yeah, I was 45, but I didn’t give up. It just goes to show it’ll pay off if you keep plugging and plugging,” Hartman said.