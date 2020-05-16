SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Central Florida begins to reopen, cities around the area are coming up with safe ways to conduct business during the coronavirus crisis .

Starting on Monday, the Seminole County tax collector’s office will begin offering a driving test while maintaining social distance.

Now, the examiner won’t even be in the car — they’ll be observing from the sideline.

As the driver goes through the test course, the examiner will communicate with them through a phone mounted to the inside of the vehicle.

And the examiner will see everything that’s going on inside the vehicle on a tablet.

“We want to make sure we’re doing our part to enable the public to be able to safely drive. So, they can go to work, go to school, or commute around,” said Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.

New drivers must bring along a licensed driver who is over 21 years old to sit in the passenger’s seat.

Officials say slots for the driving test are filling up fast — they have only a few left for next week.

They’re encouraging anyone who wants to take the test soon to schedule it now.​