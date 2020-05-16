WORCESTER - Grafton Hill's retro "barcade" is finally ready to open.

Pixels & Pints on Grafton Street in Worcester -- a showcase of 80s and 90s arcade games, pinball machines, POW! WOW! artwork and neon lights -- is going to try to open next week for takeout to give people a look at what's in store once the state's dine-in ban is lifted.

Owner Jason Eastty says they're excited to open up the whole arcade once restaurants and bars are given the "green light."

"It's definitely an unfortunate time and hopefully we will find out soon when bars and restaurants will be able to open and what precautions we'll need to take," Eastty said. "We already have a few plans in place. We're trying to feel out what people will actually want when they want to go back out. So far, a lot of our posts on Facebook and our engagement is really organic and people are really excited and I think they want something different."

Eastty added, "Obviously, they can't come in and play the games [yet], but the unique menu we're offering has people really excited."

Pixels & Pints will feature classic arcade games like Donkey Kong, Mortal Kombat, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and fun, signature menu items like chicken and waffle cones. The arcade bar is located at 179a Grafton St.

Photo courtesy: Jillian Rollins Photography