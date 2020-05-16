WORCESTER - Miss Worcester Diner’s new sign is complete.



Owner Kim Kniskern received a cease and desist letter from Harley Davidson in February saying the diner's painted Harley Davidson sign infringed on their trademark.

In order to keep the sign, the Sheldon's Harley Davidson dealership in Auburn sponsored it. The new sign is complete with plenty of orange flames and Sheldon’s logo.

Kniskern said, "It was a couple months ago, but I still always got the love and support from my community and I really appreciate that. And they’re always right behind me all the way 100%, and I just really respect that.”

Kniskern said she’s happy to see the new sign and to be able to continue displaying her love for Harley Davidson's motorcycles.