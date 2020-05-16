A handful of businesses in Amsterdam began the process of slowly reopening Friday. The city is part of just five New York regions starting the four-phase process.

What You Need To Know Amsterdam joins other regions in starting their phase of reopening

Amsterdam businesses describe reopening as a saving grace

Business owners express gratitiude in the process nontheless ​

Bill Nelson and his wife own Bloomfield’s Florist on Forest Avenue. It’s a business that came to a screeching halt two months ago due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“We lost all of our wedding business,” he said. “The funeral business has drowned right down to nothing.”

Nelson says he lost about $1,000 worth of product when he closed his doors.

“Nothing coming in. No unemployment and our stimulus never came in either,” he said.

But now Nelson and other retailers with the ability to offer curbside service are allowed to get back to work.

“We felt we needed to open just to survive,” he said.

Nelson says nearly a week later, the shop is still inundated with Mother’s Day orders.

“We didn’t know if people were still going to order,” he said. “Mother’s Day is a special holiday and they certainly came through.”

Other businesses allowed to reopen include manufacturing plants, construction companies, and wholesale suppliers.

“We’ve been in business for 32 years so we’ve gone through a few recessions,” said Mike Libertucci, Saratoga Horseworks president. “We were in business during 9/11 and there were a lot of unknowns then also.”

Libertucci says there was a difference with the pandemic; he was forced to lay off half his staff. Fortunately, the company was equipped to make personal protective equipment for medical professionals and brought back some employees.

“We’ve got some of our normal longtime customers who have been clamoring for us to get started on their product again,” he said.

Libertucci says that although frustrating, he appreciates the measured approach to reopen and believes it’ll all pay off.

“I don’t think we’ll see a spike as long as people keep being diligent about it,” he said. “I think it’s going to come down to, you know, every citizen is going to have to keep doing their part.”

At Bloomfield’s, Nelson echoed the sentiment.

“Be cautious. I generally wear my mask. I wear gloves when I go to the grocery store,” he said. “All we can do is take precautions.”

While businesses in the Mohawk Valley are reopening and look toward phase two, a majority of the state has yet to start the process.