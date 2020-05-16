COCOA, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was found dead in a bedroom after a house fire near Cocoa last week, new records show.

Blind teen found dead in bedroom of house May 7

Man said he didn't think "girlfriend’s son made it"

Agency: Death does not appear suspicious or criminal

The boy, whose name wasn’t released, was found by first responders in a bedroom of a home on the 3600 block of Lefever Street on May 7, a Brevard County Fire Rescue report released Friday shows.

Firefighters responded at about 7:30 p.m. and quickly extinguished the blaze.

An unidentified homeowner told a fire official about the missing boy.

"There's no fire anymore,” the homeowner said, according to the report. “But I don’t believe my girlfriend’s son made it. He is blind."

First responders who found the boy said he didn’t have a pulse. His body was stiff.

The boyfriend was described as being in “obvious distress,” the fire report said.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office previously confirmed it was conducting a death investigation.

This “does not appear to be suspicious or criminal at this time,” Tod Goodyear, a spokesman for the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, told Spectrum News on May 8.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The agency’s report says the fire was contained to the kitchen.

The property damage was estimated at $20,000.