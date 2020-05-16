ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 25,000 people in Central Florida may have to be retested for COVID-19 because of problems AdventHealth has had with a third-party lab handling the tests.

What You Need To Know AdventHealth: 3rd party lab didn't meet test result obligations



Doubts reliability of some test results



AdventHealth will send letters, call those affected

AdventHealth said they worked with several nationally-accredited third-party labs to handle the demand for tests, but one of the labs didn't meet its obligation, according to the company. They said that in addition to the delays created, AdventHealth does not have confidence in the reliability of the tests.

AdventHealthsays the more than 25,000 people affected will receive a letter, and may also get a phone call.

They fall into two categories:

Those whose tests were processed, and who results were deemed not reliable

Those whose samples are part of a backlog at the lab and there are no results

If your results are deemed unreliable, and you were deemed positive for COVID-19, you will need to be retested. Those with unreliable negative tests who have symptoms need to seek care and may be retested, while those who are asymptomatic can be retested if they wish.

Tests that are part of the backlog will be destroyed, in accordance with the law.

AdventHealth says if you have symptoms of coronavirus, you should seek care immediately.

In addition to testing available at CentraCare and hospital locations, AdventHealth hosted several drive-thru testing facilities.