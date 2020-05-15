RALEIGH, N.C. – Retail stores are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity, but some are choosing to take a more cautious approach as they open their doors. From curbside pickup to appointment only, owners are having to get creative to continue making money, while also keeping everyone safe.

Joanna Knott, the owner of Monkee's of Raleigh, now greets her customers at the door with hand sanitizer. It's part of their new norm.

“We want everybody to feel comfortable,” Knott said. “So if they’re more comfortable wearing gloves, we are sanitizing everyone when then they come in. Our staff every morning, we’re all taking our temperatures and keeping a log of that as well. You never know, and we want this place to be as safe as possible.”

Another step in keeping everyone safe is requiring customers to make an appointment. Retailers are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity, but the 2,300-square-foot store sees a lot of foot traffic in the North Hills area of Raleigh.

“We just felt like it would be safer to do the by appointment just so that we’re making our customers feel comfortable and providing a safe environment for everyone,” Knott said. “So that’s why we decided to do that just because on a regular basis we have a ton of foot traffic and we felt like we needed control it just so we didn’t get too many people in here.”

Monkee's stores across the state are opening up differently, but all can agree they're ready to serve their customers.

“We would see customers riding by just to see the store. So when we were able to see them and just say 'hey,' I think it gave everybody a sign of relief, us as well,” said Anna Owen, owner of Monkee’s of Chapel Hill. “We were missing just seeing people, it’s been hard.”

While the decision to open up by appointment only could be hurting business, Knott says it's worth it to keep everyone safe.

And customers, like Jamie Gaskins appreciate it.

“I hope eventually things get back to normal, but for now, I think it’s an amazing option,” Gaskins said.

By appointment only is also something Vert & Vogue, in Durham will offer its customers, eventually.

“We’ll transition to by appointment at some time, hopefully this month,” said Ryan Hurley, co-owner of Vert & Vogue. “There’s a lot to get in place when it comes to that. Obviously we want to make sure everybody is safe coming into our space, and the space is sanitized and cleaned in terms of the proper covid protection is happening.”

For now, they're depending on their website and curbside pickup.

Instead of a website, Knott and her team turned to Instagram.

“As soon as all this happened, my marketing director said you need to get in the dressing room, you need to start trying everything on in the store. And we’re going to post videos every morning, every afternoon. You’re going to talk about these items, you’re going to style them,” Knott said. ”So instead of launching a website, we just amped up our Instagram.”

Their Instagram stories was something Gaskins looked forward to until her favorite shop could open its doors.

“It’s incredibly helpful for me. For my husband, maybe not,” Gaskins said. “I constantly see things I love, which makes me want to buy them, which is helpful for them too. And I love to support local businesses.”

It's this support that small businesses are relying on as they begin to bounce back.

“There’s been a tremendous outpouring of support from our local community,” Hurley said.

“It’s a blessing that we feel really loved by all of our customers, and that’s what’s kept us going," Knott said.