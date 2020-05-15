ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando priest collected a PPE kit from the county on Thursday.

What You Need To Know Father Jose Rodriguez of the Iglesia Jesus de Nazaret Episcopal received donated PPE

Rodriguez plans to give items to parishoners

Father Jose Rodriguez of the Iglesia Jesus de Nazaret Episcopal said he plans to use it to give to parishioners when he opens up his church for mass again. The kit contained 150 face masks and 20 bottles of sanitizers.

He said he will only reopen the church when he is assured it is safe to do. He said as of now his church doesn't have enough PPE kits to safely reopen.

"When we do gather again, we have a responsibility to keep people in restaurants safe, those out in the community safe and keep people we come across in church safe," Rodriguez said.

Orange County made the PPE kits available for small businesses, non profits and churches.

“We got to make most importantly with this message is that we’re actually helping and getting this out to the community so it comes in different factions and we want to make sure everyone’s covered," Commissiomer Mayra Uribe Orange County Commission, District 3 said.

Rodriguez said no contact thermometers are a huge need among churches in the Azalea Park and the 32822 area code including his.

The 32822 community has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Orange County with 109 as of May 12.