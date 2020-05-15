ORLANDO, Fla. – A local nightclub owner is hoping to make a major change to save not only his business but other International Drive establishments, too.

Joshua Wallack's Mango's Tropical Cafe remains closed, as are most businesses and hotels along the tourist corridor.

“I am in no hurry to open this place at all,” Wallack said.

The reason? He wants to reopen his nightclub in a whole new way.

“I would ask the Mayor [Jerry Demings] and the board of county commissioners to let us stay open to 5 a.m.,” Wallack said.

Wallack's proposal is similar to what Chicago is already doing. Chicago businesses wanting to stay open until 4 a.m. (or 5 a.m. on Sundays) can apply for a Late Hour Liquor License.

“What it does is, you get the spillover effect,” Wallack said. “I can guarantee you tremendous interest in this area from people who don't have any interest in it now.”

We contacted Demings' spokesperson, Despina McLaughlin, for his stance on a Late Hour Liquor License. McLaughlin writes: “At this time, it is premature to discuss the proposal, as the mayor has not had a chance to review it.”

Orlando doesn't have this “extra” late night option – yet.

“It [would give] us a fighting chance to survive,” Wallack said, adding that his hundreds of currently furloughed employees would benefit big time from the “900-plus hours a year.”

As for potential bonus revenue for serving alcohol after 2 a.m.

“Oh God, I can tell you now,” Wallack said. “Hundreds of millions of dollars.”