WORCESTER - As unemployment numbers rise, an organization in Central Massachusetts is ramping up its efforts to assist job seekers.

Last month, the U.S. unemployment rate rose to 14.7%.

MassHire Central Career Centers closed their physical locations due to the coronavirus pandemic and have gone 100% virtual to help those job seekers.

They provide services, including orientations through webinars and workshops. They're working with local colleges who are offering free or reduced rate classes online, as well as working with website like Job.com.

MassHire Executive Director Jeff Turgeon's advice to those job seekers currently collecting unemployment is to act now.

Turgeon said, "Right now, there is a temptation for folks. Hey, they're getting an extra $600 if they're collecting unemployment insurance through the pandemic relief and Lord knows that money is desperately needed by folks who have mortgages to pay and getting food on the table for their families and day-to-day expenses."

"So it's awesome that the relief is there, but, at the same time, that's a short-term stop gap relief fund and so don't let that short term funding prevent you from actively getting into the work place," Turgeon added.

Turgeon says if people wait until the benefits stop there could be more competition in the job market for a position.

MassHire will be holding two virtual job fairs on June 4.