Many small businesses have been hurt by this pandemic, and some are now closing permanently.

Illium Cafe Owner Marla Ortega announced this week the Troy establishment will close for good. She says keeping all three of her locations was unsustainable.

The Averill Park restaurant had just opened and the Pinehaven Country Club location requires members to spend a certain amount of money on food each month. That led to the decision of closing the Troy location.

“The over pouring of support for us and what we did and what we created is just affirmation for us that we were doing a good job, whether we’re in Troy or Guilderland or Averill Park,” Ortega said.

The Illium Cafe first opened in Troy in fall 2010.