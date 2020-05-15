The pandemic and lockdown has caused a historic number of job losses. One Brooklyn resident is no exception. But she didn't let being furloughed from her job as a bartender at Quality Eats on the UES keep her down.Instead - Sanja Nestorvich poured herself into creating what she calls coronavirus couture. She started making replicas of red carpet showstoppers like these using materials and scraps around the house just over a month ago. She says between waiting for the restuarant to hopefully open up again and having to pack up her Williamsburg apartment to move..being creative was the therapy she needed.

"I thought I was going to lose my mind, being away from home, being left out of a job as I was furloughed, I didn't know what to do with myself and then with all the mess having to move out of my apartment, I saw stuff lying around and got the idea to make the outfit."

Replicas of showstoppers like the outfit worn by Jennifer Lopez for the 2018 Met Gala are turning heads. She says it took her about 8 hours to recreate. A copy of a Dundas dress Emily Ratajkowski wore was fabricated from recycled bags and silver scotch tape. And a Celine Dion Oscar de la Renta number was fashioned mostly using just ribbon. The stylish 32-year old says friends always joke she could even make a garbage bag look goodl. That's exactly what she did with this Alexander Wang recreation. It even caught the eye of the designer who reposted it on Instagram.

Nestorvich says she would love to turn the opportunity the pandemic handed her into a possible second career. She may get her chance. She's been invited to apply for the popular Making the Cut reality series challenging designers to demonstrate they're fashion and business savvy. Proving the pandemic isn't just killing careers, but creating them.