ORLANDO, Fla. — Things across Florida are slowly starting to open back up.

But museums remain closed.

Still, Andrea and Megan Kovachy were able to enjoy a museum tour virtually.

Here’s 5 things you need to know before logging on:

1. Attractions, parks, and gardens are slowing but surely starting to reopen with safety measures In place, but many are still closed. That doesn’t mean you can’t experience everything they have to offer though!

2. We spoke with one family who is taking advantage of “virtual museums” specifically the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami. Their gardens and museum have been closed for close to 2 months but online they are offering virtual tours and other activities families can take part in from home! You can explore their iconic sculpture gardens as well as the Vizcaya home itself first constructed in 1914.

3. A host of other museums and attractions across the state and the country are also taking part in this movement. You can virtually tour everything from the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens to the Louvre in Paris France!

4. This weekend the Vizcaya museum and gardens will open partially while they observe limited crowds and follow CDC guidelines... but the virtual tour is still up and running.. something they'll continue to have for the foreseeable future.

5. Online virtual tour links:

Vizcaya Museum and gardens - https://vizcaya.org/virtualtour/phone/

Louvre - https://www.louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne

Dry Tortugas National Park - https://artsandculture.withgoogle.com/en-us/national-parks-service/dry-tortugas/near-little-africa-tour

Salvador Dali Museum - https://thedali.org/virtual-tour/