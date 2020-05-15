STATEWIDE — There are two rocket launches scheduled for Florida's Space Coast this weekend, one of the tightest turnarounds for launches in memory.

The first will deliver the U.S. Space Force's secret spy plane, the X-37B, into space for its sixth mission.

The X-37B, which looks like a mini space shuttle, will lift off aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. That launch is scheduled for 8:24 a.m. Saturday.

The other launch is scheduled for just over 20 hours later, also from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to blast off with another batch of the company's Starlink broadband internet satellites.

SpaceX intends to put thousands of the mini-satellites in orbit to build a constellation around the globe to improve internet connectivity.

That launch is scheduled for 4 a.m. Sunday.

Earlier this month, a "train" of Starlink satellites dazzled space fans as they passed over the Florida peninsula.

With an area of low pressure in the Florida Straits set to become a named storm this weekend, it's unclear how poor weather forecast for along the coast will affect the launches.

The next launch after this weekend is scheduled for May 27 — that's when America is set to send NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

