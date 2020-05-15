JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said the state will move into what he called a "full phase one" next week as Florida tries to bounce back from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gyms, which were excluded from the partial reopening that started May 4, can reopen starting Monday. | Read the full plan from the Governor's Office here.

Restaurants, which had been allowed to serve people at 25 percent capacity, can now operate at 50 percent capacity.

But movie theaters will remain closed, despite White House recommendations that it would be OK to reopen them.

"Some of the things we could've done but didn't initially, we're now adding, and I think this is appropriate given the progress that Florida's made," DeSantis said.

As for bars, nightclubs and pubs, they should consider a reservations-only business model or call-ahead seating to manage spacing in the business. Bar areas should remain closed.

DeSantis argued Friday the state’s approach to the disease was working, and it was time to continue reopening. The governor has long maintained that Floridians need recreation to stave off fear and depression during the long months of coronavirus-induced economic shutdowns.

The state has reported more 43,000 cases, and 1,875 deaths related to the virus, as of Friday morning.

MORE "FULL PHASE ONE" DETAILS

-Restaurants 50% capacity with spacing or with partition

-Retail 50% capacity

-Museums & Libraries 50% capacity

-Gyms & Fitness can operate with social distancing & sanitizing

-Amusement Parks can submit reopening plans to State with estimated date to reopen, plans of protection for staff and crowds

-Not movie theaters at this time although the presidential guidance allows, drive-thru OK

-More testing at long-term care facilities

Information from the Tampa Bay Times was used in this story.