Friday marked day one of reopening select businesses across our region.

​

Arrowhead Parable in Johnson City is using technology as it enters Phase One.

"We've done FaceTime with our customers, when they come to the parking lot we're able to show them or even they can sit at home, we can show them the product from our tablet or our phone," said store manager Craig Hall.

It's been a tough couple of months for this business.

"We service a lot of churches in the area, so we're trying to supply what they need. A lot of them are closed right now as well, so they don't have as many needs," said Hall.

But some customers are taking advantage of the reopening. Cathy Armstrong drove an hour to get what she needed.

"I have a special baby shower to go to and I wanted to get him something nice from the bookstore. And here I am but the store was closed, it was nice to find out I could do it over the phone," said Armstrong.

This business isn't sure how customers will react to the phased in approach. But they hope it's a step back toward normalcy.

"Yeah there is a concern of how many will come back and will they have money to spend to buy things that maybe are deemed non-essential? Though the products we carry I feel are very essential," said Hall.