The Cayuga Nation reopened its gaming facility Friday, becoming the first in the region to do so.

To help with social distancing, Lakeside Entertainment in Union Springs will open a third of its gaming machines.

Today’s opening day for the Lakeside Entertainment casino. They want everyone to wear a mask and are limiting the number of people they let inside. One man I spoke with says he’s been waiting for at least an hour to get inside and expects to wait another 30 mins. @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/hqmMgbQlBq — Krystal Cole (@KrystalColeTV) May 15, 2020

They're also implementing new health and safety guidelines issued by the National Indian Gaming Commission.

That includes everyone wearing a mask, plus temperature checks for employees and patrons when they enter the facility.

The staff will also wipe down the machines between users.